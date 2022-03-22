Portsmouth Police search for owner of vehicle involved in fatal hit & run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A 58-year-old man has died after a vehicle struck him on Airline Boulevard.

On March 19, around 9:24 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Airline Boulevard for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Officers found 58-year-old Curtis Peoples with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital but his injuries proved fatal.

A suspect vehicle was left at the scene, and investigators are looking for the owner. They describe the vehicle as a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta.

Those with information about this incident are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.