Portsmouth Police search for person of interest in connection to June shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are searching for a man they say is a person of interest in a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

The shooting occurred on June 2 near Alden Avenue and Emmons Place around 10:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a 31-year-old man who sustained a life-threatening injury during an argument.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators are now searching for 30-year-old Eric T. Speight.

He is considered a Person of Interest in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the PPD Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536, or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP

