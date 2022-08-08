Portsmouth Police search for persons of interest connected to 2016 homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple persons of interests in connection to the homicide of Keith Confrod Warren in 2016.

Officials responded to a call near the 80 block of Dale Drive in Portsmouth with a victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the release, just before 8 p.m. Sunday night Warren was shot twice. Once in the head and another in the upper chest. Warren was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Neighbors in the area tell News 3 that Warren did not live at the home he was shot at. He was just visiting a friend.

Investigators are still searching for the following individuals.

31-year-old Aniercia Devonna Banks

36-year-old Vickie Renae Futrell

34-year-old Kendra R. Jenkins

34-year-old Layvon Decarl Mills

Police are encouraging anyone who has information leading to homicide to contact the PPD investigation Bureau at 757-393-8536 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.