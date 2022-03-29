Watch
Portsmouth Police search for persons of interest in recent shooting

Portsmouth Police
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:33:05-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police is searching for two persons of interest following a recent shooting that left a man with a serious injury.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Chautauqua Avenue for a reported gunshot wound incident at approximately 2:42 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male with a serious injury, he was transported to a hospital at the time for treatment and was last reported in stable condition.

Detectives have acquired surveillance images of two unknown adult males, they are considered persons of interest at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

