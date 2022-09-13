Portsmouth Police search for second suspect in deadly shooting on South Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for a second suspect in the 600 South Street homicide.

On September 3, around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of South Street. They found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries.

Police say a second victim was later located near the 1700 block of LaSalle Ave. His injury was non-life-threatening and police say he is expected to recover.

Police were first searching for 22-year-old Johnathan Jamar Thomas in connection to the deadly shooting. He is charged with Second Degree Murder and all other charges as (Principle 2nd). Other charges include Malicious Shooting and the Use of a Firearm.

On Tuesday, police reported they were searching for a second suspect in connection to this homicide. 22-year-old Marceon Javante Davis is the second suspect and he is charged with First Degree Murder, Malicious Shooting, Use of a Firearm, and Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).