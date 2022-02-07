Portsmouth Police search for suspect after man assaulted with knife

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are attempting to identify a man that assaulted another man with a knife.

Police say an assault occurred on January 16 near the 3200 block of George Washington Highway. They say a man attacked another man with a knife.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website here. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

