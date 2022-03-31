Portsmouth Police searching for man in connection with 2021 shooting that left 2 men seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a July 2021 shooting that left two people seriously injured.

According to police, around 1:24 a.m. on July 31, 2021, officers responded to the 300 block of Carver Circle for a reported gunshot wound incident. At the time, two adult men sustained serious injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

Detectives are now searching for 44-year-old Portsmouth man Melvin Bynum. He is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information on Bynum's whereabouts or the July 2021 shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.