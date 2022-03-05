Watch
News

Actions

Portsmouth Police searching for man in connection with robbery, stabbing that left victim seriously injured

Untitled design (23).png
Portsmouth Police Department
Eddie Hunter
Untitled design (23).png
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 13:31:26-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a man in connection with an early-morning stabbing that left a victim seriously injured.

According to police, officers were called to a local hospital at 2:54 a.m. for a report of a 34-year-old man with a stab wound. When they arrived, they learned that the victim's injury was considered life-threatening, but he is currently in stable condition.

Police then located a crime scene near the 100 block of Dale Drive.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Eddie F. Hunter Jr. as a suspect. Hunter is currently wanted on charges of robbery, stabbing or cutting in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

If you or someone you know has seen Hunter or has any information on his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories