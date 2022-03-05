Portsmouth Police searching for man in connection with robbery, stabbing that left victim seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a man in connection with an early-morning stabbing that left a victim seriously injured.

According to police, officers were called to a local hospital at 2:54 a.m. for a report of a 34-year-old man with a stab wound. When they arrived, they learned that the victim's injury was considered life-threatening, but he is currently in stable condition.

Police then located a crime scene near the 100 block of Dale Drive.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Eddie F. Hunter Jr. as a suspect. Hunter is currently wanted on charges of robbery, stabbing or cutting in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

If you or someone you know has seen Hunter or has any information on his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.