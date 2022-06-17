Portsmouth Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman last seen Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen Sunday night.

According to police, 24-year-old Mikia Mackey was last seen near the 5100 block of Moonlit Avenue on Sunday around 9 p.m.

Her vehicle, a blue Buick Park Avenue 4-door with Virginia tags 34025V, was last seen in her driveway Monday morning around 11 a.m. When her roommate came home Monday afternoon, it was gone.

Police said they're "concerned for Mikia Mackey's safety."

If you or someone you know has seen Mackey, call the PPD Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.