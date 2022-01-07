Portsmouth Police searching for missing 78-year-old woman with medical concerns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

According to police, Ruby Skeeter was reported missing Friday morning and may be in the area of London Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Police say Skeeter has medical concerns and may be barefoot.

Skeeter was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

If you or someone you know has information on Skeeter's whereabouts, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536.