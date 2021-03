PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is in communication with a 24-year-old man who they say is connected with a December 2020 homicide in Portsmouth.

According to police, Tae'shaun J. Anderson is considered a person of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Lamonte Devon Spencer, who was killed in the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard.

Early Friday evening, police said Anderson had been located and is in communication with the department.

There is no further information.

