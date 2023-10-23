Watch Now
Portsmouth police no longer searching for person of interest in Sunday homicide

News 3
Posted at 7:50 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 11:50:30-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators were looking for a 64-year-old man as a person of interest in a shooting in homicide, but have since said he is no longer a person of interest and has already been interviewed.

Police say just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, someone called 911 about a woman who was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man died before he could be taken to the hospital, and the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Portsmouth police urge those that may have information on Wood's whereabouts to contact Major Crimes Detectives S. Byrant or Det. W.J. Baker at (757) 755-4263 or (757) 235-5658.

