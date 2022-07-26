PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a Wawa gas station that left a man seriously injured.

According to police, on July 13, 2022 at around 7:01 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of London Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was hospitalized for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

Detectives acquired surveillance images of the suspect, which can be seen above.

Anyone with information on who the person in the photos is, or any further information on this incident, should call the PPD Investigations Bureau at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.