Portsmouth Police searching for suspect vehicle after drive-by shooting damages property

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for a drive-by shooting incident that damaged property Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers received a call for a shooting near the 700 block of Nottingham Road at about 4:51 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but there was property damage.

Officers are searching for a suspect vehicle and the people who were driving it at the time of the crime. The department posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

Do you recognize these suspects or their vehicle? Around 6:11 p.m. on 9/5/2021, officers responded to Nottingham Road for a shooting incident. If you have any information, please call our detectives at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use the P3 Tips app pic.twitter.com/in4N4tYzZ5 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 9, 2021

If you or someone you know can help police with their investigation, call Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.