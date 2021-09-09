Watch
Portsmouth Police searching for suspect vehicle after drive-by shooting damages property

Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 09, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for a drive-by shooting incident that damaged property Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers received a call for a shooting near the 700 block of Nottingham Road at about 4:51 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but there was property damage.

Officers are searching for a suspect vehicle and the people who were driving it at the time of the crime. The department posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

If you or someone you know can help police with their investigation, call Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

