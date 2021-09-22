Portsmouth Police searching for suspect vehicle after person injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after someone was shot and injured in the city Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Twine Avenue at 7 a.m. for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Fifteen minutes later, officers responded to the 900 block of Randolph Street for a gunshot wound incident.

Police believe the incidents may be connected.

Surveillance videos captured a black four-door vehicle that police believe could have been involved in the incident.

If you can identify the vehicle or have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.