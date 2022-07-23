PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested two men for cutting catalytic converters off of Portsmouth city vehicles.

On July 19, around 7:30 p.m., officers encountered two people on the top floor of the Water Street Garage cutting catalytic converters off of City of Portsmouth vehicles.

Detectives charged 49-year-old Michael Britt with Tampering with an Automobile and Grand Larceny and 50-year-old Jeffrey Britt was charged with Tampering with an Automobile, Grand Larceny, and Contempt of Court.

According to investigators, they have information that suggests that both Michael and Jeffrey Britt committed other larcenies in Virginia and North Carolina. Detectives hope that other victims who recognize these individuals or their truck will come forward.

Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth Police

Anyone with information about the suspects and their vehicle is urged to contact the PPD Investigation Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.