Portsmouth police seek suspect in hit-and-run that left teen seriously hurt

Police in Portsmouth are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old who was riding a bike with injuries.

It happened on Dec. 16 in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road. Police said the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities released surveillance video of the vehicle involved.

Video from Portsmouth PD shows hit-and-run vehicle

Police described the suspect as a man driving what appears to be a dark-gray pick-up truck.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the crime line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.