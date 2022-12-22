Watch Now
Portsmouth police seek suspect in hit-and-run that left teen seriously hurt

Surveillance video of Portsmouth hit and run
Portsmouth Police Department
Police said the truck seen in this picture is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Portsmouth that left a 17-year-old with injuries on Dec. 16, 2022.
Posted at 10:55 PM, Dec 21, 2022
Police in Portsmouth are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old who was riding a bike with injuries.

It happened on Dec. 16 in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road. Police said the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities released surveillance video of the vehicle involved.

Video from Portsmouth PD shows hit-and-run vehicle

Police described the suspect as a man driving what appears to be a dark-gray pick-up truck.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the crime line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

