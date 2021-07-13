Portsmouth Police seize drugs, guns and money in local bust

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police recently conducted a large drug bust at a residence in the city.

On June 30, the Department’s Special Investigation Division executed the operation within the Prentis Park area.

Police said a search warrant took place for a residence near the 1700 block of Lasalle Avenue. They added that the property was frequently used to distribute narcotics and "became a long standing issue."

As a result of the operation several arrests were made:

Thomas Starks Jr. - Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Fentanyl, two counts of Firearm by felon, and Firearm with drugs

Marcus Starks - Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute cocaine

Jamal Brown Sr. - Charged with Firearm by felon

Sherree Bailey - Charged with Failure to Appear

Sonya Clements - Charged with Failure to Appear, two counts of Revocation

Police said several items were recovered to including about 47.5 grams of Fentanyl, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine, several grams of marijuana, two firearms, $1,206 and drug distribution Paraphernalia.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.