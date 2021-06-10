Portsmouth Police trying to find person of interest after double shooting killed man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives are trying to find a person in relation to a double shooting which killed a man on May 22.

Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Jaylond Lydell Johnson.

Johnson is considered a person of interest and is needed for questioning related to the homicide that happened near the 5000 block of George Washington Highway around 3:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Jeffrey Lamont Baysmore Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

A second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was located at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On June 10 police released a photo of Johnson.

If you or someone you know has information about this shooting, call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.