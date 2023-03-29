Portsmouth police warning of bond scam phone call

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's a new warning from the Portsmouth Police Department about someone impersonating an officer and calling people, demanding bond money.

According to police, the caller pretends to be a Portsmouth Police Department sergeant, saying they have a bench warrant for failing to appear in court. They're asking to be paid $740 for bond or face an arrest.

Police department officials said the fake call is coming from these two numbers: (757)-280–9714 or (740)-353–4101.

If you are contacted, police said to hang up and report the call to the police department.