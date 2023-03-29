Watch Now
News

Actions

Portsmouth police warning of bond scam phone call

Deadly single-vehicle crash near Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth: Police
News 3
Deadly single-vehicle crash near Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth: Police
Posted at 10:16 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 22:16:36-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's a new warning from the Portsmouth Police Department about someone impersonating an officer and calling people, demanding bond money.

According to police, the caller pretends to be a Portsmouth Police Department sergeant, saying they have a bench warrant for failing to appear in court. They're asking to be paid $740 for bond or face an arrest.

Police department officials said the fake call is coming from these two numbers: (757)-280–9714 or (740)-353–4101.

If you are contacted, police said to hang up and report the call to the police department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV