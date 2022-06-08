Portsmouth Prentis Park neighbors on edge after triple homicide; Victim’s sister begs for people to speak up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The alarming rise in gun violence has one Portsmouth community on edge.

This comes as police try to find the suspect who shot and killed three people inside a home in Prentis Park Tuesday morning and sent another to the hospital.

Several neighbors who live in Prentis Park knew some of the victims and said they were nice people. But, many of them didn’t want to say that on-camera with News 3 and that seems to be the problem.

They’re simply afraid of retaliation.

Police Chief Renado Prince, however, said he needs tips and information from the community to help solve these crimes.

A neighbor and one victim’s sister are echoing that sentiment, saying now’s the time to talk.

Hector Stallins has lived in Portsmouth all his life. He says he grew up around crime, but the recent rash of violent shootings in the city and sweeping the nation are on another level.

“This city right now, and not just city but this whole America, is going through an epidemic and a pandemic of Black youth murdering Black youth behind nothing,” said Stallins.

