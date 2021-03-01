Portsmouth Public Schools adjust March's school calendar to allow staff to receive second dose of vaccine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Public Schools announced Monday that the school calendar is being altered for the first four weeks in March.

For the first four weeks of March, the division is altering the school calendar to hold flipped learning days on both Wednesdays and Thursdays.

School officials say the decision was made after reports that many of those who have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine have experienced some side effects.

PPS staff members are scheduled to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine each of the first four Wednesdays of the month.

The schedule change will allow staff and families flexibility in case teachers, teacher assistants or administrators experience any immediate side effects.

Officials say there will be no change to the schedule for the week of March 29 through April 2.

