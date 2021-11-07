Watch
Portsmouth Public Schools update school calendar to include extended Thanksgiving break to address mental health of students, staff

Elizabeth Ruiz
School
Posted at 9:03 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 21:03:31-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Public Schools are following other local school districts' lead in updating their school calendar.

Portsmouth has updated its school calendar to help address mental health needs for students and staff. They say they understand that this year has presented a number of unique mental health stressors and concerns.

The district's administration has re-evaluated this school year’s calendar to identify opportunities for more flexibility for staff, students and families. As a result of these changes, Thanksgiving break has been extended, five asynchronous instructional days have been added and two remaining teacher workdays were classified as telework days for all employees.

For an updated school calendar, click here.

