Portsmouth Public Schools 'Winter Wears' drive brings holiday cheer to students in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va.—- Spreading love this holiday season is the goal for one Portsmouth school.

They are wrapping up their annual Winter Wears donation drive Monday to give to homeless students in need.

At S.H. Clarke Academy, the Office of Youth Risk Prevention is making sure students across the school district are not forgotten about this holiday season.

Their target is serving 160 homeless students throughout Portsmouth Public Schools, and school leaders say that number is increasing every other day.

The generosity of new coats and toys is coming from Portsmouth families.

School leaders say students this year have faced numerous challenges, including poverty, and this Winter Wears drive is a good way for folks in the community to contribute to the cause.

"It's important because it at least takes that burden off of the family, as well as the children to be able to stay warm and also be surprised on Christmas morning" said April Stukes, office manager of Youth Risk Prevention.

"So far we have 100 coats right now and Grove Baptist Church is coming today to bring another 100," said Leandra Halsey, Portsmouth Public Schools Homeless Liaison.

Monday was the last day to donate, however school leaders say if you feel compelled to help out you can still stop by S.H Clarke to drop off any unused coats, hats, scarves and toys.