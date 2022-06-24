PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped the city jail Thursday night.

Officials say Dovon Khyri Jones, 36, escaped sometime in the evening.

Sheriff's deputies and Portsmouth Police immediately started searching for Jones and will continue to look for him until he's taken into custody.

Jones is described as a Black male who is 5'11 tall and weighs 215 lb. He has brown eyes and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He is considered dangerous.

Portsmouth Sheriff's Office

News 3 reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on exactly what areas officials are searching, but they were unable to say.

They told us Jones was being held without bond on various charges, including three counts of bail/pretrial violation of felony failure to appear, abduction and strangulation. He was arrested for the abduction and strangulation charges in October 2021 and arrested on June 19 for the failure to appear charges. All of these are pending in Portsmouth Circuit Court.

Jones was also arrested on June 19 on charges for enter house to commit assault and battery, etc.; grand larceny and destruction of property/monument. Those charges are pending in Portsmouth General District Court.

If you have seen Jones or know where he may be, you're asked to immediately call 911.

The sheriff's office says an internal review of this incident is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.