Portsmouth shooting lands woman in hospital with serious injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the 4400 block of Point West Drive Sunday night.

Portsmouth Police say the woman's injuries are serious and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 4400 block of Point West Drive. An adult female sustained a serious injury and has been transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/aXj4ctWdA5 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 28, 2022

Stay with News 3 for updates.