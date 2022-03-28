Watch
Portsmouth shooting lands woman in hospital with serious injuries

Posted at 10:38 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 22:38:59-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the 4400 block of Point West Drive Sunday night.

Portsmouth Police say the woman's injuries are serious and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

