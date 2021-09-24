Portsmouth student arrested after posting threats on social media

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department was informed of a threat made against Manor High School on September 22, 2021.

Investigators have identified a suspected that is now arrested and charged with Threats of Death or Bodily Injury on School Property, a Class 5 Felony.

The suspect is a high school student.

Portsmouth Police Department urges anyone with information about threats made to local schools to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com .