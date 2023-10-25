Portsmouth superintendent announces first of its kind center at State of the Schools event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With just a few months into the school year, Portsmouth Public Schools is pushing ahead for success. The school division hosted a State of the Schools breakfast to highlight the division's current achievements.

The goal in school when you got your report card was to always make honor roll.

Portsmouth Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy says when it comes to the state of his schools in the district, he would give it an "A-."

Dr. Bracy says he's proud of the work Portsmouth Public Schools has accomplished between engagement, their focus on STEM and accreditation.

But the highlight of it all is the announcement of a new Career and Technical Education Center.

School leaders say this center will give the division another resource and expand the pathways for their students.

The center is expected to be complete by September of 2024. Meanwhile there have been a few challenges the district has faced that Dr. Bracy is pushing to get fixed.

"What we want to focus on is staffing. I think that's the big piece that everybody wants to touch on and it's not just us. We want to try and increase the number of certified teachers that we have in our classrooms to get rid of a lot of the subs," Dr. Bracy added.

The CTE center will be the first of it's kind coming to Portsmouth Public Schools.

The million dollar project was approved by city council last week and a timeline was discussed to ensure the proposed opening stays on track.