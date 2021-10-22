Portsmouth teachers no longer need to use personal sick time for COVID-19 related absences

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth teachers who are currently using their own paid time off for COVID-19-related exposures, listen up.

Thursday night, school board leaders held a special meeting that changed that. Now, the schools will provide paid leave.

This COVID-19 leave policy would only apply to teachers who are fully vaccinated and only if the exposure happens at work.

But still, many say this will help with teacher retention and morale.

Many Portsmouth teachers on the front lines of the pandemic can now feel a sense of relief after Portsmouth School Board members voted to make sure teachers no longer have to use their own sick time to quarantine from an exposure to COVID-19 or the illness itself.

“When we the school or VDH [Virginia Department of Health)]have to say ‘quarantine,' [it's] something out of their control, so not fair to use their own time,” said Dr. Elie Bracy, superintendent of Portsmouth Public Schools.

The new COVID-19 leave policy has been budgeted through the school district’s general fund – paid for by taxpayers like parent Rebecca Ellsworth, who supports the move.

“It’s a hard time for everyone, especially teachers,” Ellsworth said. “Any support we can add is important right now.”

Her 7-year-old son, Levi, is too young to get vaccinated, and with kids back to in-person learning five days a week, teachers could be at risk.

Protecting Portsmouth teachers is something education advocate Sergio Neal has been pushing for.

“I wanted to make sure our teachers on front lines feel valued and respected for what they do, and it seems like a fair policy,” Neal said.

But there are some caveats to the leave policy. It would only apply to fully vaccinated teachers and if the exposure happens at work.

If they have to quarantine, qualified teachers would be able to use up to 10 days for each work-related incident. If they have to be out longer than that, they’d have to use their own sick time.

“We all deserve our time away from work where we can wind down and should be when sick or quarantining,” Ellsworth said.

And if they are exposed and are fully vaccinated but not showing symptoms, they don’t need to self-isolate.

Neal calls it a win, saying it’ll help teachers – who are in short supply these days - want to come back to work.

“Because Portsmouth has such a high need … for qualified teachers, we can’t afford to lose any,” he said.

Teachers have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6 to be able to qualify for this policy.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.