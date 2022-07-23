PORTSMOUTH, Va. - As temperatures continue to rise, the City of Portsmouth is set to activate cooling stations this weekend.

The city will activate some of the cooling stations due to the excessive heat index that is forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

On these days, city officials recommend that people should limit outdoor activities as much as possible, and to reduce the risk of heat-related illness, they may go to the following Portsmouth Cooling Stations:

Saturday, July 23rd --- Water will be provided

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West

10 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Main Library, 601 Court Street

10 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street

8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Sunday, July 24th --- Water will be provided

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street

8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Those who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

