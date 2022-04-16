Portsmouth triple shooting sends 1 woman, 2 men to hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the city early Saturday morning.

According to the PPD, the shooting happened near the 2400 block of Airline Boulevard.

A woman and two men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.