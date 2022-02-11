Portsmouth updates crime plan amid violent start to 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The city is updating its crime plan amid a violent start to 2022.

On Tuesday, city staff presented an updated plan to the city council.

"We’re in an emergency situation. We’ve got people getting killed. We’ve got cars getting high jacked. We’ve got businesses getting robbed," said City Councilman Bill Moody.

The city upped police efforts last week due to several shootings happening within hours of each other.

Police Chief Renado Prince told the council those efforts led to 8 arrests and officers seizing 7 guns, but he says those efforts are not sustainable.

"When I said I pulled everything, I pulled everything. They have to rest. They have families. They have a life, so they're going to have to rest at some point or they're going to make mistakes," said Prince.

The city says the next steps to address crime are to add more technology, like ShotSpotter, continue to engage community members, and expand mental health outreach.

News 3 is taking a look at the plan and talking to members of the community about it. Look for coverage beginning on News 3 at 4 pm.

