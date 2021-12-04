Portsmouth woman charged with eluding, DUI after pursuit on Interstate 64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Portsmouth woman was arrested and charged after a pursuit was initiated by police for suspected drunk driving on Interstate 64.

State Police say on Friday around 11 p.m., officials received several calls regarding a possible DUI incident on I-64 eastbound. According to reports, a 2012 Toyota RAV4 almost struck several vehicles and was driving recklessly.

A state trooper in the area observed the vehicle and made a traffic stop at Denbigh Boulevard (I-64 EB).

According to the trooper, a woman and the only occupant of the vehicle refused to exit the vehicle when directed to and sped off from the traffic stop.

The trooper then initiated a pursuit with the help of another trooper. Police say the woman continued eastbound on Interstate 64, exiting at Route 17 (J. Clyde Morris Blvd.) and re-entered the interstate going westbound toward Fort Eustis.

Police attempted several times to stop the vehicle. The suspect exited onto Fort Eustis Boulevard towards the military base.

Officials say the woman continued to run from police by taking the grassy medians and shoulders of the roadway.

After making a few U-turns and striking a passing vehicle, as the woman continued eastbound on Route 60, a rolling road block was performed with the help of Newport News Police.

The driver, 36-year-old Rebecca Nicole Fletcher, of Portsmouth, was placed under arrest and police say she was found to be heavily intoxicated and uncooperative.

Fletcher has been charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, DUI of the second offense, refusal, and improper stopping.

According to officials, there were no injuries during the course of the incident.

