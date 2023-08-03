Portsmouth woman exposed to rabid racoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman called the the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control after handling an ill raccoon on Tuesday.

Thursday, the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services conducted the test, according to the Portsmouth Health Department. Currently, only one person was exposed to the raccoon.

The Portsmouth Health Department said she is being properly managed by their Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control and the Environmental Health Team.

The Health Department advises Portsmouth residents take the following steps to prevent people and pets from being exposed to rabies:

Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home



Do not feed stray dogs or cats, or any wild animal.

Garbage containers should be securely sealed with lids.

After feeding pets, bring leftover food inside or dispose of it properly.

Bird food should be placed in a bird feeder inaccessible to wild animals.

Food stored in outbuildings (barns, open garages) should be inaccessible to animals.

Avoid contact between yourself or your pets and wild or stray animals



Report any stray animals to Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control at (757) 393-8430

If contact does occur, call Portsmouth Department of Public Health at (757) 393-8585 ext. 8585. It is imperative to receive medical treatment as soon as possible.

Keep pets confined to your property

Vaccinate all pets against rabbies

