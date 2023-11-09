Portsmouth woman found guilty in Christmas 2022 murder: Commonwealth's Attorney's Office

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was found guilty in connection to a murder on Christmas last year.

Ramya Stewart was found guilty of first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in the commission of a felony for killing 33-year-old Johnnie Freeman, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that its evidence showed that Stewart held a holiday party at her home and Freeman attended.

At the party, Freeman, Stewart and a relative of Stewart's "became involved in an incident," according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Freeman left the house and was standing outside with his girlfriend when Stewart came outside, stood on the porch and shot Freeman in the head.

Medics pronounced Freeman dead at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Stewart faces life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 22, 2024.