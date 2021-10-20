Portsmouth's trunk or treat event returns Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion and Festival Park

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The City of Portsmouth is bringing a safe way to celebrate Halloween with the return of the city's Safe Trunk or Treat event.

The Safe Trunk or Treat event will return this year on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion and Festival Park.

The city is partnering with the Portsmouth Police Department and various city departments to bring this family event.

Kids are welcome to wear their best costumes with their candy bags ready. There will also be games, crafts, and fun for the entire family.

All children must be with an adult.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a haunted house this year.