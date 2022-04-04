Watch
Police investigate after woman found dead in Chesapeake home on Willow Oak

Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:43:58-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was found dead inside a home on Willow Oak.

A call came in at 9:30 a.m. for a domestic situation in the 600 block of Willow Oak Drive. According to officials, they were not sure but believed it may be a barricaded subject, so they treated it as one.

Officials say a woman was found dead inside the home.

They tell us they do have a potential person of interest, but the suspect was not inside the home.

The area that was blocked off has reopened.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

