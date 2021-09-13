Watch
Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia

Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 11:00:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A newspaper says arrests on marijuana-related charges have fallen dramatically in and around Virginia's capital since a new law took effect July 1 legalizing possession of small amounts of pot for adults 21 and over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch looked at local law enforcement data for Richmond and three counties. It says there were 25 marijuana-related arrests in the first seven weeks, compared to over 250 during the same period last year.

The law legalized possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and the cultivation of four pot plants per household. Selling marijuana remains illegal until 2024.

