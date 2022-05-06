Watch
Pothole in your neighborhood? Here's how to report it

Pothole Patrol: Crews working to fill potholes in Hampton Roads
News 3
Asphalt`s holes on roadbed. Car in a motion.
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 10:36:40-04

Potholes are the worst.

Not only are they startling if you hit one, they could do lots of damage to your car. And no one needs to be shelling over repair costs right now.

In addition, cities around Hampton Roads are seeing more potholes than usual this spring, likely because of this winter's storms.

News 3's Problem Solvers are working to identify pothole problem areas around Hampton Roads. If you have a pothole in your neighborhood or on your commute, take a picture of it and submit it to our form below.

You can also report a pothole through the following ways:

  • Call the Norfolk Cares IMPACT Center at 757-664-6510.
  • Email Healthy Neighborhoods at "HealthyNeighborhoods@norfolk.gov." Be sure to include a description of the pothole and the nearest address and cross street in your report.
  • Fill out the online Pothole Form.

