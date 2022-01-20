Power crews ready to respond to potential outages in Northeast North Carolina, Hampton Roads areas

MOYOCK, N.C. – Dominion Energy power crews are ready to respond to any potential outages over the next couple of days.

Snow is expected to fall in northeastern North Carolina first starting Friday, and then make its way to Hampton Roads.

Power crews are equipped to handle downed wires from high winds and heavy snow, which could also bring down tree limbs that hit power lines and cut off service.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Paula Miller said people need to be cautious of downed power lines.

“Don’t go near a power line,” she said. “Always assume it's energized, especially when it's covered. You may not know if there's a power line down and it's covered by snow. So, we need people to be very cautious when there’s a tendency to want to go out and play in the snow."

"There may be downed power lines so people need to be extra vigilant, especially with the snowfall that we expect to see starting tomorrow night into Saturday morning," she added.