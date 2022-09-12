Watch Now
News

Actions

Power outage affects buses arriving at Suffolk Middle School

School Bus
David Goldman/AP
FILE: School bus
School Bus
Posted at 8:05 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 08:07:25-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Dominion Energy is reporting that a power outage in Suffolk is affecting the arrival and departure of buses at Forest Glenn Middle School.

According to Paula Miller at Dominion Energy, a tree brought down a “live” wire.

Dominion crews are on their way to the scene.

Most Forest Glen Middle students have arrived at Lakeland High School with the last bus still in route.

Suffolk Public Schools says that bus routes on our southern end can expect double runs with a possible 30-40 minute delay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!