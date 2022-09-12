Power outage affects buses arriving at Suffolk Middle School

SUFFOLK, Va. - Dominion Energy is reporting that a power outage in Suffolk is affecting the arrival and departure of buses at Forest Glenn Middle School.

According to Paula Miller at Dominion Energy, a tree brought down a “live” wire.

Dominion crews are on their way to the scene.

Most Forest Glen Middle students have arrived at Lakeland High School with the last bus still in route.

Suffolk Public Schools says that bus routes on our southern end can expect double runs with a possible 30-40 minute delay.