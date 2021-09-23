Watch
Power restored to Sentara Norfolk after electrical fire near hospital

Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 23, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Power has been fully restored to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after an outage Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Sentara Healthcare said the hospital experienced an outage due to an electrical fire near the hospital.

Officials said the campus was safe and back-up power was operating all critical equipment.

Around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to News 3 that full power had been restored due to the work of Dominion Energy and that full clinical operations have resumed.

Final repairs are scheduled to be completed Thursday evening.

The spokesperson said hospital officials "do not anticipate any further adjustments in care delivery for the Hampton Roads community or for transfers from other regions."

