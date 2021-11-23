Watch
Power strip fire: 7 people displaced after power strip plugged into another causes apartment fire

Posted at 8:24 AM, Nov 23, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

Fire control received the call at 6:14 a.m. and were sent to an apartment building located at 7715 Restmere Road.

Officials on the scene told News 3 that the fire was caused by power strips being plugged into each other.

This incident is being considered accidental as the power strips overheated and caught fire on their own.

The fire started in one on the lower apartment units then went on to spread upwards. Only two apartments have been effected by the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but seven people have been displaced.

This incident is still under investigation

