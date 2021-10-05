Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

Despite the jackpot-winning ticket in Monday's Powerball drawing not being bought in Virginia, one Virginian did win $1 million.

In Monday night's drawing, more than 53,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including one ticket that won $1 million and two tickets that each won $50,000.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought online from a person that lives in Oakton. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

Both of the $50K winning tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. One ticket was bought at Giant Food in Springfield and the other was bought at Joe’s Kwik Mart in the town of Orange.

During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in June and ended with Monday night’s drawing, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated about $17.7 million. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win Powerball’s second prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.