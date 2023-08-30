Pregnant donkey in Virginia rescued after getting stuck in pond

GLASGOW, Va. (WSLS) — A rescue you don't see every day happened in Glasgow Virginia, after firefighters saved a pregnant donkey after it got trapped in a pond.

Billy Potter, the owner of Emma, the pregnant donkey, says he called for help when he saw she was stuck. One of the people who responded to Potter's call was Ethan Hill with the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.

"[When I] heard the call go out, I was like, all right, we have a donkey in a pond, what's the first thing we need to do? We got there and it was like, [we've] never had an incident like this before," said Hill.

"When they got here, it was like chain reaction and they showed up with backboards, ropes, straps and everything and the one guy stood there and made sure he took the place of holding her head up so she didn't drown," said Potter.

Chief John Hill with the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said they were mindful of Emma's pregnancy when carrying out the rescue.

"We had to worry about two lives there instead of one and it made the, made the rescue a little tricky," said Chief Hill.

The rescue was a success, and it was one that Ethan Hill says he'll never forget.

"We actually pulled the donkey out of the pond and she stood up and actually took off, which that was a great relief in his eyes and ours as well, having that feeling when she stood up and took off it was just amazing. I was like, that's gonna stick with me for the rest of my life," said Hill.

Potter expressed his gratitude for those who helped rescue Emma.

"I got other donkeys but this one right here has got a special place in my heart. Thank you. There's no words that will take the place of what they did, kind of like, you know, some people's got dogs and I got donkeys. That donkey is like my kid...I mean, I live by myself and that donkey is part of my family."