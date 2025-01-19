Pres. Biden pardons Virginia House Speaker Don Scott

RICHMOND, Va. — As President Joe Biden approaches the end of his term, he has announced a series of last-minute commutations and pardons.

One of the most notable pardons granted on Sunday is for Don Scott, the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Scott, a former Navy veteran, spent nearly eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy case while he was in law school.

"Today, I am deeply humbled to share that I have received a Presidential Pardon from President Joe Biden for a mistake I made in 1994 — one that changed the course of my life and taught me the true power of redemption," Scott said in a statement..

Following his release Scott completed law school and established a legal practice.

Scott’s political career took off when he was first elected to the Virginia legislature in 2019. He became the minority leader in 2022, and just a year ago, he was sworn in as the first Black Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

In a 2022 interview with CBS News, Scott recounted his journey and how it has shaped his advocacy for justice reform.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised Scott’s determination to “reshape his future,” calling his story “inspirational for all of us.”

In addition to Scott's pardon, President Biden has also commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 individuals, including Ferrone Claiborne and Terence Richardson, known as the "Waverly Two."

The two were part of a 1998 drug deal in Sussex County that resulted in the death of Waverly officer Allen Gibson. Although they pleaded guilty to drug offenses and involuntary manslaughter, they have consistently maintained their innocence regarding Gibson's death.

The federal jury found insufficient evidence to convict them of murder but sentenced them to life in prison based on their prior guilty pleas.

Former Del. Tim Anderson called Scott a friend in a statement posted to social media.

"While we may not agree on major issues of policy - he is the example of what we as a society would hope for in total rehabilitation of a felon," Anderson said. "His commitment to his community and public service make no one more deserving of a presidential pardon."

This wave of pardons includes other significant figures, such as Marcus Garvey, who influenced several civil rights movements. Garvey was convicted of mail fraud in the 1920s.

Biden's recent commutations have not been welcomed by all in Virginia politics, however.

Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares also released statements condemning Biden’s decision to commute the sentences of Claiborne and Richardson.

Under Biden's decision, Claiborne and Richardson are set to be released in July 2024.

The full statement from Scott announcing his pardon is below: