Pres. Biden pardons Virginia House Speaker Don Scott

RICHMOND, Va. — As President Joe Biden approaches the end of his term, he has announced a series of last-minute commutations and pardons.
One of the most notable pardons granted on Sunday is for Don Scott, the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Scott, a former Navy veteran, spent nearly eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy case while he was in law school.
Following his release Scott completed law school and established a legal practice.
Scott’s political career took off when he was first elected to the Virginia legislature in 2019. He became the minority leader in 2022, and just a year ago, he was sworn in as the first Black Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.
In a 2022 interview with CBS News, Scott recounted his journey and how it has shaped his advocacy for justice reform.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised Scott’s determination to “reshape his future,” calling his story “inspirational for all of us.”
In addition to Scott's pardon, President Biden has also commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 individuals, including Ferrone Claiborne and Terence Richardson, known as the "Waverly Two."
The two were part of a 1998 drug deal in Sussex County that resulted in the death of Waverly officer Allen Gibson. Although they pleaded guilty to drug offenses and involuntary manslaughter, they have consistently maintained their innocence regarding Gibson's death.
The federal jury found insufficient evidence to convict them of murder but sentenced them to life in prison based on their prior guilty pleas.
Former Del. Tim Anderson called Scott a friend in a statement posted to social media.
"While we may not agree on major issues of policy - he is the example of what we as a society would hope for in total rehabilitation of a felon," Anderson said. "His commitment to his community and public service make no one more deserving of a presidential pardon."
This wave of pardons includes other significant figures, such as Marcus Garvey, who influenced several civil rights movements. Garvey was convicted of mail fraud in the 1920s.
Biden's recent commutations have not been welcomed by all in Virginia politics, however.
Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares also released statements condemning Biden’s decision to commute the sentences of Claiborne and Richardson.
Under Biden's decision, Claiborne and Richardson are set to be released in July 2024.
The full statement from Scott announcing his pardon is below:
Today, I am deeply humbled to share that I have received a Presidential Pardon from President Joe Biden for a mistake I made in 1994 — one that changed the course of my life and taught me the true power of redemption.
I want to begin by thanking President Biden for granting me this pardon and recognizing my journey of redemption. His commitment to second chances is truly remarkable, and he will undoubtedly be remembered as the President who championed redemption and transformation. His unprecedented efforts in issuing pardons and supporting individuals in rebuilding their lives cannot be understated. After serving nearly eight years in federal prison for my actions, I came out determined to reshape my future.
I was driven by faith, family, and the belief that a person's worst mistake doesn't define the entirety of their story. My journey — from being arrested as a law student to standing here today as the first Black Speaker of the House of Delegates in Virginia's 405-year history is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of second chances.
My deepest thanks go to Senator Tim Kaine, Congressman Bobby Scott, Senator Mark Warner, my dear friend Ken Johnson, and all those who have supported me and advocated for me along this journey.
To my wife, Mellanda, and our daughter--your unwavering love has been my foundation and my guiding light. I will never forget the pain my family felt when I was sentenced or the sound of my mother's anguish in that courtroom. But I also won't forget the joy of redemption and renewal — the sound of her tears as I was sworn in as Speaker. To those who may feel their mistakes define them, I want you to know that it's possible to rebuild and thrive.
This moment is not just about me. It's about demonstrating that our nation can embrace the potential for change, for justice, and for redemption. It's about what happens when we refuse to give up on each other. Thank you to everyone who believed in me, stood by me, and reminded me that my story was far from over.