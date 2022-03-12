President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Virginia after year's first round of winter storms

WASHINGTON - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by early January's severe winter storms and snowstorms.

This first round of storms happened between Jan. 2 and 3.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities in Albemarle, Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Caroline, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Essex, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Hanover, King George, King William, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties and the independent cCty of Fredericksburg.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Gerard M. Stolar has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.