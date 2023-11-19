President Biden, First Lady spend 'Friendsgiving' with military families

NORFOLK, Va. - — President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden thanked military families for their service during brief remarks on Sunday afternoon.

The two held a "Friendsgiving" event with families at Naval Station Norfolk.

"I mean from the bottom of my heart you family members are the heart of this operation, so thank you thank you thank you," Biden told the families.

Upon arriving at the event, the First Lady acknowledged the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and offered her condolences to the Carter family.

"I hope during the holidays you'll include the Carter family in your prayers," she said.

President Biden also thanked the families and briefly chatted with some of the children in attendance.

The two then began serving food to the families.

Prior to coming here, the President and First Lady introduced an advanced screening of the movie Wonka.

He's expected to spend an hour or so with the families before heading back to Washington, D.C.

Stay with News 3 for updates on his visit.