President Biden shares his condolences after mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

President Biden has shared his thoughts and condolences after a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.

Seven people are dead and at least four are hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake late Tuesday night, according to police.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police Chief confirmed the shooter, who he said was an employee at the Walmart, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Biden released a statement Wednesday on the tragic mass shooting, that happened right before Thanksgiving