President Biden shares his condolences after mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

President Biden has shared his thoughts and condolences after a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
Seven people are dead and at least four are hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake late Tuesday night, according to police.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police Chief confirmed the shooter, who he said was an employee at the Walmart, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Biden released a statement Wednesday on the tragic mass shooting, that happened right before Thanksgiving
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.
Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month. We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against.
This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action.
We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake.
President Biden