President Joe Biden, First Lady set to visit Hampton Roads Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - President Joe Biden and the First Lady are set to visit the Hampton Roads area Monday.

They will first travel to Yorktown as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour to highlight how their American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will benefit schools.

The President and the First Lady will also visit Yorktown Elementary School.

Later, they will travel to Chesapeake, Virginia. They will visit an HVAC workshop at Tidewater Community College where they will later deliver remarks.

Biden and the First Lady will return to the White House from Norfolk.